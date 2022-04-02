New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday inaugurated Anjuman-I-Islam’s UPSC (AIUPSC) Academy, a Residential Coaching Programme for Civil Services and other government examinations in Mumbai. AIUPSC is meant especially for students and candidates belonging to the Muslim community. The programme has been motivated by the success stories of Muslim students hailing from disadvantaged sections of society.

Naqvi said that a large number of youth belonging to minority communities are being selected for civil services and successfully clearing competitive examinations because of the “Backup to Brilliance” policy of the Ministry. "The percentage of minority communities in central government jobs was below five per cent before 2014, it has now crossed 10 per cent”, he added, noting that the policy has shown results at the ground level.

Speaking on the significance of the PM VIKAS scheme, which is getting implemented today, Naqvi said that it will prove to be a milestone toward socio-economic and educational empowerment of the needy, providing them with employment-oriented skill development. "The government has provided skill development training and employment opportunities to around 21.5 lakh people from the minority community, through various skill development and employment-oriented programmes such as “Hunar Haat”, “Seekho aur Kamao”, “Nai Manzil”, “Nai Roushni”, “Ustad” and “Garib Nawaz Self-Employment Scheme” in the last 8 years. This is in contrast to only 20,000 people from Minority communities getting such opportunities before 2014," he observed.

Taking a jibe at the previous government without naming any party, Naqvi said only 3 crore students from the minority community had been provided scholarships before 2014 whereas the Minority Affairs Ministry has provided scholarships to 5.2 crore minority community students in the last 8 years. “The school drop-out rate among Muslim girls, which was earlier more than 70 per cent, has now come down to less than 30 per cent and we aim to bring it down to 0 per cent,” he added.

The Minister also said that projects worth more than Rs 18,000 crores have been constructed in backward areas. “These projects include schools, colleges, smart classrooms, ITIs, polytechnics, hostels, etc," he added.