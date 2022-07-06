New Delhi: Two Cabinet Ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, who will cease to be members of the Rajya Sabha from Thursday, have submitted their resignations, PTI reported quoting sources. They will have to resign from the Union Cabinet by tomorrow according to the procedure.

The Rajya Sabha term of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Steel Minister RCP Singh will end on Thursday. According to the sources, this is the first time that a sitting minister has been out of both Houses of Parliament.

There is a precedent that both may continue as a minister for another six months before they get re-elected to either house but in this case, they will have to take the oath of office of Minister again. Recently, several BJP leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

However, the party did not give a Rajya Sabha ticket to Naqvi. RCP Singh, who comes from an ally party in Bihar, JD(U), had sworn in as a minister in the Modi government a year ago on July 7, 2021.

However, in the recent announcement of the Rajya Sabha tickets, Nitish Kumar denied RCP Singh's election to the Rajya Sabha. A Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant from Tripura after the resignation of Manik Saha who has recently elected to the Tripura Assembly. Besides this, there is no Rajya Sabha seat which is going to be vacant in the next few months. (with Agency inputs)