New Delhi: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and a number of his Cabinet colleagues on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri.

In his condolence message posted on Twitter, Shah said that the legendary singer and composer will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. "Pained to learn about the passing away of the legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted Shah.

Noting the social concerns, which were close to the heart of the celebrated singer, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned musician Bappi Lahiri. He composed many songs with enchanting tunes. He had a fine and deep understanding of music. Bappi da was always aware of social concerns as well. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Peace!"

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also expressed "deep sadness" and tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the popular music composer and legendary singer Bappi Lahiri Ji. He will be fondly remembered for his mesmerizing songs. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti"

Terming Bappi Da as "India's original rapper", Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar said, "He was my favourite; he was a maverick legend, India's original rapper. Thank you for the melodies Bappi Lahri.. Rock on in Heaven, OmShanti! I am a disco dancer... "

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and admirers of the legendary singer. Deeply pained by the demise of veteran music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted Gadkari.

Bharatiya Janata Party's national president J P Nadda also took to the micro-blogging site to pay his homage to Bappi Lahiri for his "iconic singing". Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer and legendary singer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. He will be remembered for his iconic singing. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," added Nadda.

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the 'Disco Dancer' hitmaker died last night due to multiple health issues. "He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.

(ANI)