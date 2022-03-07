Ghaziabad: Along with 200 students, who were stuck in war-torn Ukraine, Union Minister General VK Singh is scheduled to return back to India from the Poland-Ukraine border on Monday. Harjot Singh, the Indian student who was shot at in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, will also return home today.

The Minister's flight is expected to land at the Hindon Air Base in UP's Ghaziabad by 7 pm. Singh has been evacuating students from the border since March 1 and had assisted in the evacuation efforts of over three thousand students who were stranded in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri returned from Hungary on Monday along with the last batch of 6,711 stranded Indian students from Budapest after overseeing the 'Operation Ganga' launched by the government to bring back people from war-torn Ukraine. Puri reached Delhi on Monday along with the last batch of the evacuated Indians.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister expressed happiness, saying youngsters of the country can now reach their respective home places and be united with their parents and families.

"Delighted to reach Delhi with the last batch of our 6711 students from Budapest. There is joy, enthusiasm & relief as youngsters reach home & will soon be with their parents & families. Deeply privileged to be of help," Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.