Guna: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, while giving a piece of advice, to National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah, said that he is a senior leader and before his utterances, he may weigh its pros and cons.

Earlier, Abdullah while briefing reporters at a Press conference, held at Jammu recently, said, "The approach of the government towards exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during 90s was still communal. The present dispensation treats Muslims as vote banks and tries to create rift between the two communities."

"Instead of bridging the gap between the two communities, they try to foment differences."

On the other hand, Tomar said all the three farms laws were repealed just to respect the sentiments of the protesting farmers; whereas, on the receipt of award by the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in London, the Union minister said, "This could be anybody's guess--why was he given award?"

About taking back cases lodged against farmers during Mandsaur agitation, in which six farmers had also lost their lives, Tomar said that the state government will take a call on the issue. The incident had occurred on June 6, 2017.

The farmers gave a relentless fight to get the three farm laws repealed by the central government. Succumbing to their pressure, the government repealed the farm laws last week. It was presumed that fear of losing the upcoming assembly elections in several states compelled PM Modi-led NDA government to take a hasty retreat.