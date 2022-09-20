Jalandhar (Punjab): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur will hand over degrees to graduates and post graduates at the 65th Convocation of the Doaba College in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

The Union Minister is scheduled to hand over degrees to over 552 students. The Doaba College authorities have released a schedule towards this for their 65th convocation. (Further details awaited)