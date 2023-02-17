New Delhi: In a press conference at the BJP's Delhi headquarters, Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed the Hungarian-American businessman George Soros on Friday for his controversial remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soros Thursday made certain remarks objectionable to the ruling saffron party.

He was speaking at the Munich Security Conference when he courted controversy by commenting on the Adani-Modi relationship and the state of Adani stocks in the backdrop of Hindenburg report. Irani hit back at the foreign investor said that he had earlier destroyed the Bank of England and now plans to break Indian democracy.

She said the business tycoon is considered an economic war criminal. She appealed to the general masses not to pay heed to forces that want to break India. Highlighting India's achievements, Irani said that India is the fifth largest economy in the world and it has defeated such foreign powers in the past and is capable of defeating them now.

Also read: Centre has allocated more money to West Bengal than previous governments: Smriti Irani

George Soros, who hedges bets against many countries, has now made known his ill intentions in the democratic processes of India. Soros wants a meek government that is flexible to his needs to execute his plans, she said. Irani charged that the business tycoon has pronounced funding of over a billion dollars to attack PM Modi.

Warning people siding with Soros' ideology, the BJP leader said that such forces will be met with the unified strength of India under the leadership of PM Modi. For the uninitiated, Soros Thursday said that India's economy will be weakened by the Modi-Adani partnership and that it will lead to a democratic revival in the country. With this, the 92-year-old billionaire had once again brought back the infamous Adani-Modi equation after the Hindenburg Research which rocked the current session of the Parliament.