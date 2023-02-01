Union Minister Smriti Irani hails Union budget 2023

New Delhi: The Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani slammed the opposition party's criticism of the Union budget 2023 and observed that it was a positive sign that the Opposition was dissatisfied with the budget. "It is good that the Opposition is unhappy, as they, on their part, never want India to be happy" she noted.

When inquired about the argument from the Opposition that the Union Budget 2023 did not have much for women, Irani countered it by noting that Finance Minister Sitharaman began her speech by highlighting the situation of women employed in self-help groups across the country. "The FM began the presentation of the Union Budget 2023 from the women's perspective, and explained how nine crore women who are employed in these groups can be financially empowered" Irani countered as saying.

Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a one-time small saving scheme for women. Under the scheme called 'Mahila Samman Bachat Patra' women will be able to avail a deposit facility available for a two-year period up to March 2025.

The budget focuses on economically strengthening nine crore women working in Self Help Groups and strengthening the financial system from the grass root. Sitharaman has also talked about the inauguration of more than 150 nursing colleges where the majority of female students will be enrolled. Whether it is the development of farmers or be it infrastructure or EPFO, the budget aims to create more opportunities for women, youths, and farmers.

"PM Modi has repetitively said that he takes decisions for the country rather than for his own growth and this is why he is chosen by the people of India. If we look at it from a political angle, there was no election when PM Modi had taken the initiative to provide sanitary pads for Rs 1 or when he said every house will have proper toilets. Modi has worked for the country even prior to elections," Irani said.

The Women and Child Development minister further said that this budget has modified the income tax slabs providing complete tax relief to individuals earning up to Rs 7 lakhs annually so that middle-class people can save more money and they have a good chunk of money whenever they need it.

Irani also said that the opposition alleges that the Modi government is biased towards 1 per cent of his 'friends', noting the Prime Minister had distributed free rations to 80 crore citizens and houses to three crore persons. "He has provided funds to 11 crore farmers, has opened bank accounts for 40 crore people. If we consider these people his friends, then he is biased," Irani also said.

