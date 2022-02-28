Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): Union Minister Smriti Iran while campaigning for a BJP candidate from the Kaptanganj seat in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh made a scathing attack on Congress Alliance partner in the Maharashtra coalition government for 'patronising' terror outfits. "In the 1993 Mumbai blast at least 700 innocent people had been injured and nearly 300 persons were killed. One of the alliance partners in the Maharashtra Coalition government has been patronising terrorists. It's my challenge to them (Congress) that I may be proved wrong, what I said about Congress," said Smriti.

Union minister Smirti Irani's unsavory remarks against Congress

Congress heir had been asking for proof about the Indian Army's operation in Pakistan. If they (Congress) have the courage I may be proved wrong, said the Union Minister, adding, "The state Congress president hugs commander of the enemy country and Vadra gives him a pat on his back."

In a rebuttal to Union Minister Smriti Iran's remarks, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi, said, "She has stooped to the low. Her statement is impolite. BJP has come to Thethari (uncivilized argument). It is slang in Awadhi." "The Gandhi family sacrificed for the nation," said Imran. Again quoting Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Imran, said, "Priyankaji had said a few days ago that Indiraji and Rajivji sacrificed their lives for the country." "How come she (BJP leader Smriti Irani) dared to say that the Gandhi family had links with terror outfits," asked Imran.