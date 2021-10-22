New Delhi: The Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy visited Mulugu and Warangal districts of Telangana on Thursday in connection with projects and programs of Union Ministries of Culture and Tourism, said a statement.

The Union Minister inaugurated several Tourism projects as a part of the Tribal Circuit under Swadesh Darshan Scheme in Telangana. In 2017, the Government of India had sanctioned Rs 75.88 crores for the integrated development of a tribal circuit of Mulugu-Laknavaram -Medavaram- Tadvai - Damaravi- Mallur - Bogatha Waterfalls. As a part of this circuit, the Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the Haritha restaurant block at Gattama en route to Palampet.

The Union Minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the wayside amenities and other public convenience facilities, under Swadesh Darshan Scheme at Mulugu. He said, “These facilities shall greatly benefit the tourists and attract a large number of tourists to visit the Mulugu District which is also the gateway to Medaram”, the statement added.

The Union Minister unveiled the plaque of the World Heritage Site Inscription of the Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple of Mulugu, Telangana. He said, “This inscription is a recognition of the ingenious brilliance & architectural prowess of the Great Kakatiyas. The Rudreshwara temple stands as a unique testimony to the highest level of creative, artistic and engineering talents involving various experimentations in expressive art forms of Kakatiya period”.

Before unveiling the UNESCO plaque at the Ramappa Temple, G Kishan Reddy also offered his prayers to the deity of RudreshwaraSwamy. He said, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji who spoke to the heads of various countries across the world to ensure that their representatives in UNESCO voted in favour of Ramappa.”

“It is a matter of pride for all people of Telangana that we now have the first world heritage site from the state. We will ensure the development of Ramappa by creating good amenities and making it a tourist-friendly destination”, he added.

The Minister also took time to acknowledge the feat of administering a record of 100 crore inoculations. The Union Minister G Kishan Reddy thanked all the health care warriors who stood on the frontline to fight against covid.

He said, “The relentless efforts of our health care workers and the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has made it possible for our nation to achieve this 100 crore target”.The Archaeological Survey of India under the Ministry of Culture illuminated 100 monuments in Tri-Color to achieve the landmark achievement of 100 crore vaccinations.

Several ministers and public representatives of the Government of Telangana and officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and officials from the Ministry of Tourism and relevant officers in the Telangana state government were also present.