Nagaur (Rajasthan): Union minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, while hitting out at the Congress, said that Sonia Gandhi is not above the law and the law of the land will take its own course. Balyan -- who was on a two-day visit to Nagaur -- was saying this in the context of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s recent grilling of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald Case.

Speaking further, Balyan said Congress has been creating unnecessary uproar over the ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi. "She is not above law. Everybody is equal in a democracy. If someone has committed wrongdoings, action will ensue," he added.

"Why were people from Congress so noisy about ED's grilling of Sonia Gandhi? If someone has committed a mistake, he or she will face the consequences. No need to create a ruckus about it," said Baliyan, adding, "In a democracy all are equal. Be it myself, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi or anybody else -- everyone is equal in democracy."

Further taking a dig at the Congress dynasty politics, Balyan said that the privy purse has been abolished in the country. "A king or royalty is no longer in existence in the country. We have a thriving democracy where all are equal in the eye of the law," he added.

Union minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan reached Nagaur on his two-day tour on Saturday. He was accorded a warm welcome by BJP workers under the leadership of former Union minister CR Chaudhary. The Union minister had an interaction with workers at the BJP's party office.