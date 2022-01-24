Meerut: Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan in an exclusive talk with ETV Bharat said that it took 5 years for the BJP government to make Uttar Pradesh ready for industrial investment as industries and businessmen migrated from the state during the tenure of the previous governments.

Talking about employment-related issues, Balyan claimed that the state government has provided five lakh government jobs. A large number of jobs are created in the private sector but under the previous government, the state didn't have electricity, roads and had a pathetic law and order situation which made industries and businessmen migrate from the state.

"Since the BJP government came in power, we worked on these things, improved the law and order situation, and made UP a destination for investment. Now, the Western UP is getting an international airport and lot many highways are under construction and all these things will definitely bring in employment"

Electricity bills have been reduced to half, villages are getting 18 hours and cities 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply, people feel safe while travelling in nights, so these are our achievements and apart from that work done by the central government in last seven years, he added.

With this, we will go into public and are confident enough that BJP will get a second chance, he said.

When asked about Aparna Yadav joining BJP, he refused to answer saying that he doesn't want to make comments on families.

Read: Exclusive: Law and order under Yogi is the strongest so far, says ex-IPS Aseem Arun