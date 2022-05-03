Mussoorie(Uttarakhand): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has reached Mussoorie with his family on a personal tour. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit of the Union Minister.

Goyal is staying with his family in a hotel located in Mussoorie Cantonment Board. Goyal was spotted along with his wife enjoying the beauty of Mall Road like a common man. After this, late in the evening, they went to a five-star hotel for a sumptuous dinner. During this trip, he is keeping a distance from the media.

