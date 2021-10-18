Bengaluru: Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC)at Bangalore to launch INDUS (Innovation Development Upskilling) Internet of Things kit - a single board IoT development platform, as per a press release.

The CDAC developed kit, of the size of a credit card, is fitted with six sensors, actuators, connectivity and debugger interfaces.

Chandrasekhar also inspected other innovative technologies developed at CDAC Bangalore including – smart watering meter, smart post kiosk, smart water distribution system, CDAC’s high-performance computing (HPC) offerings covering HPC system software solutions and services, upcoming PARAM utkarsh supercomputing facility, followed by an overview of quantum computing-related activities. Chandrasekhar recommended extending IoT for drones, targeted industry use-cases of HPC, and engagement with end-users early in the design cycle.

There was also an interaction of top executives from leading MNCs and start-ups with the MoS. Addressing the gathering, Chandrasekhar said, “the Narendra Modi Government is serious in its ambition in making India an electronics and technology leader. Ministry of Electronics and IT will play the role of a facilitator/partner and work to provide support to catalyze growth and innovation including access to market and capital.” He further added, “India has a once in a lifetime opportunity. I call it the Y2K moment for Technology and Electronics sector. The Narendra Modi Govt. is committed to work with semiconductor companies and startups and will provide the right policy framework”.

“India has to build its own speed of innovation and is not deterred by others. We have to work hard and build our capabilities. The Centre will be a strong facilitator” said Chandrasekhar while interacting with semiconductor Cos, leaders and startups from the sector. He invited their inputs on possible strategies that can be included in the policy framework.

“The way we launched the PLI scheme, the govt. is also working on a DLI scheme. The government is ready to walk the extra mile. I encourage you to engage with me. I am just a phone call away”, said Chandrasekhar.

“It's exciting to note government’s commitment to scale India’s footprint on the global electronics and semiconductor supply chain,” said Sumeet Mathur CEO, Cirel Systems. “I loved the thinking on need to co-develop solutions with India ecosystem partners for the new era of semiconductors as new avenues open up in various sectors, along with need for system design optimization. It very much aligns with what Intel has embarked on with its Intel foundry services based design and IP services." said Srinivas Lingam, Vice President, Data Center and AI Group and GM, Artificial intelligence Group, Intel India.

Srinivas Lingam, VP, Intel; Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director, NXP Semiconductors; Santosh Kumar, Managing Director, TI; Deepak Agarwal, Sr Director, AMD; RajenVagadia, VP and President Qualcomm India and SAARC attended the session. Sumeet Mathur, CEO & Founder, Cirel; Naranaya Rao, CEO, Accord; Parag Naik, CEO, Sankhya represented startups.

