New Delhi: Quashing the rife media reports on the excavation of the Qutub Minar, Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that no such decision has been taken by the Ministry. Several media outlets had reported that the Union Ministry of Culture had passed orders to conduct the iconography and excavation of the historical monument, while the Archeological Survey of India shall begin the work on the orders soon.

The possible speculation of this rumour stemmed from the recent visits to the monument by the Culture Secretary Govind Singh Mohan, along with a team of officials. On the other hand, ASI’s ex-regional director Dharamveer Sharma had claimed that the Qutub Minar was not built by Qutb al-Din Aibak, but by Raja Vikramaditya to study the direction of the sun. Moreover, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman Vinod Bansal had also claimed that Qutub Minar was actually a 'Vishnu Stambh' and that the foreign Islamic invaders had demolished dozens of Jain-Hindu temples and built a mosque there. However, discarding the speculations over such excavation orders, Kishan Reddy clarified that no such orders have been passed.

