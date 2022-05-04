Vaishali: A video that went viral shows that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Niyanand Rai milking a cow. Rai, however visited his Hajipur farmhouse in Vaishali district in Bihar and was seen in different postures. Rai was seen tending his cattle and maintaining his organic vegetable in the farmhouse that is spread over an area of 30 areas.

Sources in the ministry said that, Rai despite hsi hectic schedule prefers to visit his farmhouse at Hajipur in the Vaishali district of Bihar.

In a video, Union minister Rai was seen extracting milk from a cow and also inspecting the kitchen garden where green and leafy vegetables are grown. He was also seen using a shovel to remove garbage and putting the wastage on a municipal trolley. Union minister Nityanand Rai was also seen driving a tractor with a trailer attached to the vehicle. The tractor-trailer was laden with garbage.

Before Nityanand Rai, such pictures of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's photograph . Lalu Prasad's indigenous style always remained a topic of discussion among every section of the society.