Meerut: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the Delhi-Meerut Expressway today in Uttar Pradesh. He will also be accompanied by Minister of State General VK Singh for the inauguration programme. Gadkari is scheduled to reach the General Mohan Singh Sports Complex located at Subharti University at 2 pm today. MP Rajendra Agrawal told that the Union Transport Minister will reach Meerut from Delhi by road.

After arriving in Meerut, he is scheduled to inaugurate the Integrated Command Control Room in Dasna, Ghaziabad, which will monitor the traffic related activities on the entire expressway. Followed by the initial inauguration programme, he will further participate in an event organized by the National Highway Authority in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, where Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will also be present with him.

In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Noida, after which its construction was carried out in four phases. Under the first phase of construction, the road between Sarai Kale Khan to UP Gate was constructed, whereas in the second phase, it progressed from the UP Gate to Dasna. The third phase again began with Dasna and extended upto Hapur, and in the fourth and final phase, the construction between Dasna and Meerut was completed.

The total expenditure that went into the construction of Delhi-Meerut Expressway is about rupees 9 thousand crores. It is a 14 lane expressway, extending from Sarai Kale Khan to Dasna, and from there, it become a six lane expressway from Dasna to Meerut. Earlier it used to take three hours to reach Meerut from Delhi, but now with the construction of this expressway, the distance will be covered in just 45 minutes. The construction work of Green Expressway is is also underway between Dasna and Meerut, for which 50 thousand trees have been planted.

Displays have been installed on each lane extending upto 8-10 km on the expressway, and speedometers are also installed. Additionally, 72 cameras have been installed on the expressway from Dasna to Meerut. Toll tax collection will be started on this expressway from 25th December.

