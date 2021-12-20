Mirzapur: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the 146-km-long highway from Varanasi which runs up to on Madhya Pradesh (MP) border, on Monday. Along with this, four other newly constructed national highways were also opened for traffic on the occasion.

The newly-constructed National Highway (NH-135) was opened for motorists and commuters at Atrailla village under Lalganj, where the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public meeting. The highway was laid at a cost of Rs 3,037 crore.

It will take under 3 hours to reach Madhya Pradesh border, they said.

Also Read: SAIL supplies 50,000 tonne steel for Purvanchal Expressway

Besides, a toll plaza was also inaugurated at the Lalganj Tehsil. As many as 95 projects were slated for this programme, some of them inaugurated and for some he laid foundation stones. The estimated cost of these projects was Rs 184 crore.

Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and others were present at the event.