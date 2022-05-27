Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister Mano Thankaraj on Thursday demanded an explanation from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as to why the latter failed to stand up when the Thamizh Thaai (Tamil Invocation Song) was played at an event which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister Thankaraj took to Twitter and wrote, "By not standing up when the Thamizh Thaai (Tamil Invocation Song) was being played, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways @nitin_gadkari has insulted the entire Tamil people. The Minister should explain to the people, the reason for his arrogant and irresponsible act."

It is known that PM Modi had unveiled several infra projects worth Rs 31,500 crore at an event held at the Chennai Nehru Indoor Stadium yesterday. Union Minister Gadkari had taken part in the event in virtual mode.

What is Tamizh Thaai?

Thamizh Thaai is an invocation that denotes the divinization of the Tamil language as a mother. This divinization of the Tamil language in the persona of a mother got established during the Tamil renaissance movement of the latter half of the 19th century.

The phrase got popularised post the publication of a song invoking and praising the Tamil mother in a play titled "Manonmaniyam" written by Manonmaniam Sundaram Pillai (1855 – 1897).

It was also published in 1891 and the song with the music composed by MS Viswanathan has since been adopted as the state song of the Government of Tamil Nadu.