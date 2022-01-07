Mumbai: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday offered prayers at the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai for the wellbeing and long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naqvi, who offered the prayers along with many prominent people from social, religious and educational organisations, later said that what happened during the PM's recent Punjab visit is not just breach of security but also a serious case of criminal conspiracy.

The dynasty is trying to destruct the democracy by political hatred crimes, the minister said, without naming the Congress leadership.

The deliberate criminal negligence during the visit of the world's popular and admired leader Narendra Modi has made the Congress a cowardly conspiracy clan, he said.

In a bid to cover-up this serious criminal conspiracy, the Congress people are shamefully counting the chairs, Naqvi said, in an obvious reference to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's claim that 70,000 chairs were put up at the Ferozepur public rally venue but only 700 people turned up.

He said a large number of people offered prayers at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah and Dargah Ajmer Sharif and many other religious places in the country for Modi's wellbeing.

