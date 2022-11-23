Meenakshi Lekhi slams Kejriwal on Satyendar Jain's latest video
New Delhi : Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi has said that those who give character certificates to others have their own character getting exposed. Jail meant to house a criminal should be dealt with strict manner. There's food being served on platter, masseur facility is available, it isn't luxury resort.
