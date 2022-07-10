Chennai(Tamil Nadu): Union Minister of State for Madhya Panchayat Kapil Moriswa Patil booked a flight from Madurai at 7 pm en route to Chennai on an Indigo Airlines passenger flight on Saturday.

Followed by a Vistara Airlines passenger flight from Chennai en route to Mumbai at 8:30 pm. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Indigo Airlines flight from Madurai to Chennai which was supposed to arrive at 7 pm landed late at 8.15 pm at Chennai domestic airport.

However, the minister was immediately taken by the Chennai Airport Security Branch Police to the Vistara Airlines counter where he was led to Mumbai. But Vistara Airlines officials said that the boarding is completed. They even canceled the minister's travel booking citing the late arrival.

Also Read: Now Vistara aircraft engine fails after landing at Delhi airport, passengers safe

After this, the union minister was taken to the VVIP lounge at the Chennai domestic airport. Later, at 10.30 pm, a ticket was arranged for the Indigo Airlines passenger flight to Mumbai. The minister left for Mumbai on that flight.