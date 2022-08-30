Nagaur (Rajasthan): Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary has slammed the AAP Government in Delhi, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party regime was bogged down in corruption.

Speaking after attending the Modi @ 20 conference at Nagaur, Kailash Chodhary told reporters on Monday said that the AAP leaders were trying to confuse the people. "Delhi's AAP government is steeped in corruption. They are committing irregularities. AAP leaders are fearful of the consequences. Those involved in the scams will be sent to jail soon," he said.

"APP leaders are trying to confuse the people of the country. No one will be spared if they are coming under the ambit of investigation. Any bigshots either Rahul Gandhi or Kejriwal, if they are found guilty, then action will be taken against them," added Choudhary.

Choudhary further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a pledge that he will not allow taxpayers' hard earned money to be looted by others. "So, legal action will be initiated against those looting public money. The scam has been committed by Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi and now Delhi CM is fearing that the matter will be exposed. Hence, AAP leaders are trying hard to defend themselves," he said.