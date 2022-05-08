Bihar: Reviewing the progress of work being carried out under the Aspirational District Programme in Sitamarhi district of Bihar, Union Minister Dr Jitender Singh on Friday said that the flagship programme launched four years ago is aimed at localising Sustainable Development Goals which in turn is leading to the nation's progress. Under the Aspirational District Programme, 112 under-developed districts were identified across the country aiming to transform them by raising the living standards of its citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all. With States as the main drivers, the programme focuses on the strength of each district, identifying low-hanging fruits for immediate improvement and measuring progress by ranking districts on a monthly basis.

Speaking on the work done under this programme in Sitamarhi, the Minister said that the district has made considerable improvement across various socio-economic indicators and is also one of the top performers in the state under the education scheme. In education, the district has strived to improve the pupil-teacher ratio in elementary schools from 16% to 35% in the last four years, indicating improvement in governance and capacity building. the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions statement read. Referring to the PM's special focus on financial inclusion, Dr Singh directed the officials to work hard towards ensuring financial inclusion, which can be determined by the number of Jan Dhan accounts opened, and better healthcare which can be determined in terms of the percentage of children fully immunized. However, he added that Sitamarhi needs to improve the administrative reported data quality.

