Raipur: Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was shown black flags during his one-day visit to Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday. During his visit to the state on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti , the union minister inspected the Pateva Primary Health Center, Mahasamund.

As his convoy reached the Congress Bhavan, the Congressmen present there waved black flags at him and raised 'go back' slogans'. The protestors were demanding Hardeep Singh Puri's resignation against the increasing petrol, and diesel prices. Incident also witnessed minor scuffle between the Congressmen and the police.

Read: Eye on 2024, Congress to revamp UP, Bihar units