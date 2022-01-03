Jabalpur: Union Minister Giriraj Singh along with Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel were in Jabalpur; and also visited a bamboo nursery developed by a progressive farmer Subhas Bhatia.

On the sidelines of his visit, Union minister Giriraj Singh lambasting at the opposition, said, BJP will clinch more seats in UP assembly elections in 2022, compared to elections held in 2017.

Mayawati came power in UP in 2007. In 2012, Mayawati had promised to give 100 seats to Muslims. Earlier, the people of UP had reposed faith on Akhilesh Yadav. But, even thereafter, goons and dacoits were ruling the roost, said Giriraj, adding, "Supporters of Aurangazeb and Jinnah will not be spared in Uttar Pradesh."

People of Uttar Pradesh now want progress, peace and harmony, which Yogi government has established in the state, said the Union minister.

What happened to 'family seat' (family legacy) in Amethi. The Congress party was unable to open even a collector's office there. Smriti Irani did that work, added Giriraj.