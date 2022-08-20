Chhindwara: Union Rural Panchayat Raj Development Minister Giriraj Singh reached Chhindwara on Saturday. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Giriraj Singh said, "our aim is to increase the income of women in self-help groups by any means. The central and state governments plan to hike women's income from 8,000 to 12,000," he said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh targets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

On being questioned about Nitish Kumar being the PM face of the opposition, he made a clever remark and said, "Nitish Kumar should first form the government on his own in Bihar, then think about becoming a PM. "

After rejoining the grand alliance, the efforts of Nitish Kumar's entry into national politics intensified. He has been hailed as a hot contender for the post of PM which the BJP has been down riding him. However, on the question of aiming to become the Prime Minister, CM Nitish has clearly said. "I have no such ambitions," he added. Nonetheless, JDU had said that if other parties want to see Nitish Kumar as the PM's face, then it can be considered.

At the same time, JDU President Lalan Singh said that Nitish Kumar's entire focus is on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.