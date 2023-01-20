Patna: Commenting on Janata Dal (United) leader Maulana Ghulam Rasool Baliyavi's recent remarks while addressing a rally in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand, Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Giriraj Singh said, "Some people take the liberty to make statements on 'Ramcharitmanas'. What I mean to say is that Tukdey Tukdey gang. But, the members of this gang didn't dare to speak about Quran."

Read: Union Minister hints at a new form of 'terrorism' today

"People especially belonging to Tukdey Tukdey gang dare to comment on the holy book Ramcharitmanas. But they refrain from making any comment on the holy books of other religions," the Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj said in an oblique reference to JD (U) leader and Bihar Education Minister Chandrasekhar's recent remarks on 'Ramcharitmanas' as well as Maulana Ghulam Rasool Baliyavi's recent remarks.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh was in Patna to attend an employment fair. The Union Minister handed over appointment letters to the youths of the state during the fair. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj said, "Those who move ahead with confidence they were successful in achieving their dreams. The Central government has been providing jobs to youths of the State by organising fairs. The Union government always worked for the betterment of the people." Bihar JD (U) leader Maulana Ghulam Rasool had been on a tour to Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. While addressing a meeting, he made provocative statements that kicked up a political storm in the state.