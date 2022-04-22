Patna: Amid the ongoing stir caused by Jahangirpuri violence in the national capital, BJP's firebrand leader Giriraj Singh has yet again drawn attention to NRC highlighting the 'need to implement it as soon as possible to maintain social harmony in the country.' As reported from Bihar, Singh said that every country in the world mandates an identity card for its citizens, and so should India.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent 'anti-encroachment drive' in Jahangirpuri that followed the communal clashes, he said, "These anti-social elements want to disturb the social harmony in the country. Aren't these the same people who were opposing CAA-NRC? They opposed the Ramjanmabhoomi construction, then they brought up the Shariyat law issue, the recent Hijab row issue, and now they are pelting stones at the Ram Navami procession. This needs to stop and the only way to do it is to bring in CAA-NRC." He further alleged that these 'anti-social elements' also get support from the tukde-tukde gang for executing their plans to fiddle with peace and harmony in the country.

Earlier, Singh had also responded to Asaduddin Owaisi's statement on the Jahangirpuri case, wherein the latter had said that 'the encroachment is injustice against the poor and targeting one particular community.' Responding to this, Giriraj Singh had claimed that the law does not see Hindu and Muslim in every action it takes. "These are the people (Owaisi) with Jinnah's DNA. It's not always about Hindus and Muslims like Owaisi sees it. This encroachment is a legal action against the illegal construction there, and it should be appreciated. They have no such objections while receiving the Ayushman Card, so why oppose a completely legal act like this?" the minister added.

In the Hanuman Jayanti procession taken out in Jahangirpuri on April 16, a violent scuffle broke out between two communities triggered by stone-pelting and arson, injuring eight police personnel and a local. The Delhi Police arrested a total of 23 people, including two minors. Meanwhile, the MCD gave orders to demolish the illegal constructions in the area as the tensions were slowly unmounting.

Alleging that the constructions belong to a particular community of poor people, several people and political parties opposed the orders, calling them discriminatory and unjust. The Supreme Court on Wednesday passed orders to stay the demolition of encroachments and illegal constructions in Jahangirpuri, despite which the 'anti-encroachment drive' continued for a while.

