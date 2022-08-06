New Delhi: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday flagged off a Tiranga bike rally on the occasion of 75 years of Independence. This comes amid the great enthusiasm among citizens regarding the August 15 occasion of the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign across the country.

PM Modi on Sunday (July 31) called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Also read: 'Tiranga bike rally' for MPs of all parties on Wednesday

Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. (ANI)