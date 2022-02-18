New Delhi: Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane raked a controversy tweeting about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager, Disha Salian.

Rane, in the tweet took a dig at Shiv Sena MP, and said there was a special news for him that the investigation in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide and Disha Salian, who was allegedly gang-raped, will soon prove that both were murdered. Rane also claimed that four persons from 'Matoshri' will soon receive Enforcement Directorate's (ED) notice.

