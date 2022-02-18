Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian deaths: Union Minister Narayan Rane pokes at Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut
Updated on: 47 minutes ago
Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian deaths: Union Minister Narayan Rane pokes at Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut
Updated on: 47 minutes ago
New Delhi: Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane raked a controversy tweeting about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager, Disha Salian.
-
खासदार विनायक राऊत यांच्यासाठी खास बातमी— Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) February 18, 2022
लवकरच सुशांतसिंग व सामुदायिक बलात्कार करून तिची हत्या केली त्या दिशा सालियन या दोघांचीही आत्महत्या नव्हे हत्या झाली त्यांचीही चौकशी परत होईल एवढेच नाही तर मातोश्रीच्या चौघांवर ईडीची नोटीस तयार असल्याचे कळाले.
Rane, in the tweet took a dig at Shiv Sena MP, and said there was a special news for him that the investigation in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide and Disha Salian, who was allegedly gang-raped, will soon prove that both were murdered. Rane also claimed that four persons from 'Matoshri' will soon receive Enforcement Directorate's (ED) notice.
Also read: Accidental death case filed over Disha Salian's alleged suicide, probe underway: Mumbai Police