Dhenkanal (Odisha): Union minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday took part in the 'Tiranga Padyatra' as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Odisha's Dhenkanal. The Tiranga Padayatra began from Bhuban Pala Mandap to the birthplace of Shaheed Baji Rout. Taking to Twitter, the Union minister shared a clip of the march. "Tiranga Padayatra from Bhuban Pala Mandap to the birth place of Shaheed Baji Rout. #HarGharTiranga," he said in a tweet.

The Tiranga Padayatra was held as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which is launched to encourage citizens to hoist the National Flag of India in their homes to mark the 75th Independence Day. Sources said it would transform the relationship with the tricolour from official to personal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on July 22 to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari. The sources said states have mobilized Self Help Groups (SHGs) for the production of flags and local tailoring units and MSMEs have also been roped in. Ministry of Textiles has identified flag producers who are supplying flags in big quantities.

State, Union Territories, and ministries are participating extensively in the campaign with full fervour. This campaign aims to have flags hoisted across the country from August 13 to 15. Various events involving people from all walks of life will also be organised at various locations connected with the freedom struggle, to portray the patriotism and unity of the entire country.

The Centre has taken various steps to ensure the supply of flags across India. All post offices in the country also started selling flags from August 1. The initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by PM Modi on March 12 to celebrate and commemorate 75 glorious years of Independence of India.

With over 50,000 events successfully held across 28 states, 8 UTs, and over 150 countries, the initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is one of the largest programmes ever organized in terms of scope and participation. A citizen, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist or display the National Flag on all days and occasions.

There is no restriction on the timing of flag display. Machine-made flags are permitted in addition to hand-made flags. The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings through day and night. The Flag Code of India was earlier amended in December last year allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven and machine-made flags. (ANI)