New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur will visit India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo to participate in the event titled "Celebrating and Taking Indian Media and Entertainment Industry Global" on Sunday. During his visit, the minister will meet with ministers and interact with many leaders of the sector. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is likely to join the Minister during the visit.

"On Sunday 27th March, 2022, Union Minister @ianuragthakur will visit India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo to participate in the event "Celebrating and Taking Indian Media & Entertainment Industry Global" He will also meet ministers and industry leaders during the visit," the Press Information Bureau (PIB) India tweeted. "Eminent film personality Ranveer Singh is likely to join the Minister during the visit. Union Minister will interact with many leaders of the sector during his visit to the Pavilion," the PIB said in another tweet. The six-month-long Dubai Expo that commenced in October last year, witnessed the participation of as many as 192 countries.

The Indian government had said that Dubai Expo 2020 will be a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this expo, which will be ending on March 31, 2022.

ANI

Also read: India pavilion records 1 million visitors at Dubai EXPO 2020