Kolkata: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar alleged that he was "not allowed" to hoist the national flag by the West Bengal government at a correctional home in Paschim Medinipur district as part of the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative. He claimed that state government officials were intimated about his visit to the Midnapore Central Correctional Home but he found no arrangements were made to hoist the tricolour there.

"When I stepped into the premises, I found no arrangements were made to hoist the national flag. It shows the West Bengal government's apathy and indifference towards the sacrifice of our heroes," he told reporters outside the jail compound on Saturday. The TMC said the allegation was ridiculous. Sarkar, the Union minister of state for education, said he would not blame the correctional home authorities as they followed the directives of the state government and there was apparently no communication about the August 13 programme.

"Despite all official communication, including my telephonic talk with the chief secretary, I was not given permission to celebrate the event and pay my tributes to the martyrs of West Bengal at the Midnapore Central Jail," he posted on Facebook. 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated to mark the 75 years of Independence. TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that Sarkar created the controversy to show the state government in poor light as everywhere in the state, arrangements are made to hoist the tricolour. "We should not learn about patriotism or how to show respect to the country's freedom fighters from the BJP," he added.(PTI)