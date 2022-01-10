Lakhimpur Kheri: A district court here on Monday granted bail to Virendra Kumar Shukla, brother-in-law of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, the 14th accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

"Virendra Kumar Shukla surrendered in Lakhimpur District court on Monday and filed a bail application through his lawyer Anil Kumar Trivedi. After hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defense counsel, Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram granted bail to the accused under section 201 of the IPC," Senior Prosecution Officer (SPO) SP Yadav said.

The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 20,000. Shukla's name had come to the forefront on January 3, when the police submitted its chargesheet under FIR no. 219 and he was subsequently charged under section 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. It is at this time that Shukla was summoned to court on January 10 by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).

Shukla's fellow accused Ankit Das, Sumit Jaiswal, Nandan Singh Bisht, Satyam Tripathi, Lavkush Rana, Ashish Pandey, Latif alias Kale, Shekhar Bharti, Shishupal, Rinku Rana, Ulhas Trivedi alias Mohit and Dharmendra Banjara were also produced in the CJM court on Monday via video conferencing.

