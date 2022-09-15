Amaravati (AP): Union Minister Abbayya Narayanaswamy who was in Amaravati for reviewing central schemes Thursday said that centre has given enough funds to the state to complete the development schemes.

He claimed that development in Amaravati region was not a result of controversial statements made by the state government, but of the centre's work. Narayanaswamy said that enough funds were sanctioned considering Amaravati is the capital. "The central government is trying to fulfill all the promises made during the partition of united Andhra Pradesh," he said.

"AIIMS has been sanctioned and made functional by the Central Government near Amaravati, and national highways are being constructed. So far the centre has released funds to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore," he said.