Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday responded to opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva's allegations of phone tapping by calling it "childish" and asked her to refrain from making such comments.

"Why should anybody tap her phone? Let her call anybody, we are confident about what the result of the VP election will be. Why should we do this?" Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said to news agency ANI responding to Margaret Alva's allegations.

Meanwhile, sources from the Ministry of Telecom told ANI that appropriate action has been taken in the complaint filed by Margaret Alva. BSNL has also filed an FIR in the matter, it added.

Earlier in the day, Margaret Alva tweeted, "The fear that ‘Big Brother’ is always watching and listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in ‘new’ India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers and talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy."

On Monday, Margaret Alva wrote on Twitter "Dear BSNL/MTNL, After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted and I'm unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight." (ANI)