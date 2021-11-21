Agra: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off the Run for Green Mini Marathon of MP sports competition from Agra College ground at 8 am on Sunday. About 5,000 runners have participated in this mini-marathon.

Addressing the media, Union Minister Riju said, "We are ready to make the country a strong nation and a sports superpower. With the initiative of PM Modi, MP sports events are being organized in every Lok Sabha constituency. The intention of the central and state government is to woo young voters with this sporting event." MP sports competitions are going on in Fatehpur Sikri starting from Sunday which will go on till November 24.

During his address, he also said, "today, I have come to Agra for the opening ceremony of the MP Sports Competition. Thousands of people are associated with this sporting event. To make India a very strong country every citizen needs to be fit. The youth should be mentally and physically fit as well. Only then this country would develop into a strong superpower in sports."

"I have come to Uttar Pradesh many times before. But, this time after coming to Uttar Pradesh I can say that I'm getting a different enthusiasm to see." He said that PM Modi had asked all the MPs of BJP to organize the MP sports competition. So that youth can get involved in sports. Union Minister also said that "not only in the next Olympics that India will bring medals but in 2028, India will be in the top-10 medals tally in the US Olympics."

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Agra MP Prof. SP Singh Baghel and other guests participated in 'MP Sports Festival' from Agra College. Along with the minister and other guests also reached Eklavya Stadium on foot. On this occasion, a sapling was given to every person to make Agra green.

