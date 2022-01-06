New Delhi: Against the backdrop of an upsurge in Covid19 cases across India, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the country's preparedness to deal with a possible third wave, in an empowered group meeting in New Delhi.

Bhalla who chaired the Empowered Group 10-pandemic response and coordination was also joined by the national task force chairman on Covid19 Dr VK Paul and other senior health ministry officials.

Government sources told ETV Bharat that the meeting elaborately discussed the availability of hospital beds, oxygen, and other critical components which we required to fight against an upsurge of a pandemic.

It may be mentioned here that the Central government in May last year formed 10-empowered groups to deal with the pandemic. "It was informed in the meeting that India's health infrastructure has been revamped keeping in mind the virulent character of the pandemic," the sources said.

The meeting also emphasized ramping up Covid testing across the country. In fact, the union health ministry has also asked all States and Union Territories (UTs) to set up district and sub-district control rooms for Covid management. It was further emphasized in the meeting to augment existing Covid dedicated health infrastructure by roping in the private sector. "Emphasis has been given for rural and pediatric infrastructure," sources said.

Earlier, in the day Union Health Ministry has briefed the Election Commission about the Covid status, especially in poll-bound States. The meeting that was convened by Election Commission discussed in detail the preparedness to deal with all critical situations relating to the surge of Covid cases.

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed the commission regarding the preparation being made by the government to deal with the present and forthcoming situation.

The election commission, in the meeting, was asked by health ministry officials to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour during the election rallies. The meeting was also attended by Dr Balram Bhargava and AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria among others.

The commission was informed that two districts in poll-bound Goa, one district in poll-bound Punjab have been reporting more than 10 percent weekly positivity "which is a matter of grave concern."

It was also informed during the meeting that three districts in Punjab, and one district each in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur have been reporting weekly positivity between 5 to 10 percent.

Later, health secretary Bhushan sent a letter to all States and UTs to ensure "precaution dose" to health care workers, front line workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and persons above 60 years with co-morbidities starting January 10.