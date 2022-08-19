New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Friday given a one-year extension in service till August 22, 2023, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Bhalla, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2019. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in service to Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of one year beyond August 22, 2022, that is up to August 22, 2023, it said. (PTI)