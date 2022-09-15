Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah would inaugurate the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations and attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday fest on September 17 here. Shah would be the chief guest at the 'Liberation Day' (the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948) celebrations being organised by the Centre at the Parade Grounds in the city September 17 morning.

"In 1948, Sardar Patel unfurled the Tricolour after Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union. Now, 75 years later, Hon Home Minister @AmitShah ji will hoist the national flag and kick off Hyderabad Liberation celebrations as we shed the vestiges of our colonial past & baggage," Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted.

After the Liberation Day event, Shah will have a meeting with key leaders of BJP in Telangana, a party release said here on Thursday. Later, Shah will participate in Modi's birthday celebrations in Secunderabad, it said. Recently, the union government decided to organise year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of 'Hyderabad State Liberation'.

The erstwhile State of Hyderabad, which was under Nizam's rule was annexed to India following military action called 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948. (PTI)