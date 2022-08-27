Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday arrived at Raipur airport. He is in the city to inaugurate the office building of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). From the airport, Shah has left for sector-24 of Nava Raipur to inaugurate the NIA building.

Later he will attend a seminar on 'Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery' at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium. Before leaving for Delhi at 7:20 pm, he will chair a meeting of BJP leaders at the party's state office Kushabhau Thakre Parisar here. Elections are due in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh next year.

Shah had visited Chhattisgarh last time in April 2021 after 22 security personnel were killed in a Naxalite attack along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts.