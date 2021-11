Varanasi: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the 'Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan' in Varanasi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took part in the event.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, held a review meeting with BJP's Vidhan Sabha in charge in Varanasi. He was accompanied by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and UP election in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Union Home Minister also paid homage to Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya at Banaras Hindu University on his death anniversary on Friday.

Shah's visit assumes significance as he is considered to have played a key role in BJP's s electoral success in Uttar Pradesh.