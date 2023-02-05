Deoghar (Jharkhand): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the Thakur Anukul Chandra Ashram in Jharkhand's Deoghar district. Shah visited the ashram in Deoghar and stayed there for 20 minutes, an ashram official said.

"Had the good fortune to visit Sree Sree Thakur Anukulchandra Ji's Satsang Ashram in Deoghar today. Anukulchandra Ji was not only a philosopher but also a physician, his life was devoted to the welfare of the poor," Shah said in a Twitter post. An office bearer of the ashram, Prasant Sahoo told PTI, "The Home minister offered his prayer to Sree Sree Thakur and Sree Sree Boroma. He also had a discussion with Aacharyadev Arkadyuti Chakravarty alias Babai Da. He left Ashram at 10.05 am. After visiting the ashram the Home minister left for Delhi.

On Saturday evening, Shah held a meeting with members of the BJP core committee in the state in a bid to chalk out a strategy for Rajmahal Lok Sabha seat. Shah during his public rally in Deoghar on Saturday appealed to people to send a 'Kamal' (lotus) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Rajmahal constituency in 2024 elections.

BJP had won 12 Lok Sabha seats out of 14 in Jharkhand in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The party lost two seatsSinghbhum and Rajmahal to Congress and JMM respectively. The saffron party has given special attention to the two seats for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a party official said. A party insider said that Shah directed to form booth committees by February 25 with mantra of "Har Booth, 50 Youth" (50 youths in every booth). Shah would also hold meeting for six assembly seats falling under Rajmahal Lok Sabha seat, he said.

On Saturday evening, Shah had also interacted with students of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth in Deoghar on the occasion of its centenary celebration. "In order to fulfil the goals set for us by Swamiji in India's education system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formulated the New Education Policy, which will help us take pride in our language, culture and history, but also help acquire the modern knowledge of the world," he said.