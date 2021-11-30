New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday will hold a review meeting with the States on the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron'. Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also revised the international travel guidelines in view of this new coronavirus variant.

According to an advisory issued by the Centre, the self-declaration board form on Air Suvidha Portal, which has the travel history of the last 14 days of all international travellers arriving in India, is filled completely before boarding.

The new guidelines also said that airlines shall put in place a proper randomization process for testing about 5 per cent of the passengers in flights on arrival. "Additional RT-PCR facilities, as required, may also be set up at all airports," it added.

ANI