New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday gave out a notification clarifying that the media reports claiming expired vaccines being administered in India are 'false and misleading', through the Press Information Bureau.

The Press Information Bureau took to Twitter to bust this myth.

The tweet also clarified that the said media reports are based on incomplete information. It further stated that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on 25th October 2021, has approved the extension of the shelf life of Covaxin (Whole Virion, Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine) from 9 months to 12 months. Similarly, the shelf life of Covishield has been extended by the National Regulator from 6 months to 9 months on 22nd February 2021, it said.

It also affirmed that the shelf life of vaccines is extended by the National Regulator based on comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by the vaccine manufacturers.

Giving further clarification, it said that the action was taken in response to M/s Bharat Biotech International Limited’s letter no: BBIL/RA/21/567.

