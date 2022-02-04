New Delhi: The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12. The Union health ministry on Friday has postponed the NEET-PG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Post Graduation) 2022 examination date by at least six to eight weeks. The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12.

It is known that the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear a plea on the postponement of the examination today, as a plea was filed regarding the same on January 25.

More details are awaited...