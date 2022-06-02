New Delhi: In a bid to expedite the pace of Covid19 vaccination by covering all eligible beneficiaries through the door-to-door campaign, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday launched Har Ghar Dastak 2.0. Being implemented in a 'Mission Mode', States and UTs have been advised to give an intensive push towards full Covid19 vaccination coverage by vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries.

To be continued till July 31, the objective of Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 is to vaccinate and cover the eligible population groups for first, second, and precaution doses through the door-to-door campaign. A major focus will also remain on improving sub-optimal coverage of persons 60 years and above with precaution dose, along with the considerably slower speed of coverage in the 12-14 years cohort by focussed campaigns for old age homes, schools, and colleges.

The Mission will also include out-of-school children (for focussed coverage of children aged 12-28 years population), prisons, brick kilns, etc. States and UTs have also been asked to undertake effective monitoring with respective micro plans based on due lists of all eligible beneficiaries.

So far, 193.57 crore doses have been administered under the national Covid19 vaccination coverage. As many as 96.3 per cent of all persons above 15 years of age have received at least one dose and 86.3 per cent have received both doses of the Covid19 vaccine. The Har Ghar Dastak campaign was earlier conducted in November 2021.