New Delhi: In a bid to further strengthen the health infrastructure amid a massive spike of Covid-19 cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday asked nine states to review and expedite implementation of activities under ECRP-II package for strengthening health infrastructure. The India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package: Phase II (ECRP-II package) of Rs 23.123 crore was approved by the union cabinet last year for the creation of paediatric units, ICU beds, setting up of field hospitals among others.

Dr Mandaviya held a review meeting with health ministers and principal secretaries as well as additional secretaries of States and UTs including J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh and reviewed the preparedness to fight the pandemic.

"With strengthened health infrastructure, we can meet any health emergency and public health crisis with better preparedness," said Dr Mandaviya. States were advised to ensure regular updation of availability, occupancy and use of infrastructure like hospital beds, PSA plants, oxygen equipment on the Covid-19 portal.

The health minister re-emphasized the need for ramping for testing in the States and UTs. "Those states and UTs that are showing a lower share of RT PCR testing need to ramp up tests through RT PCR. States and UTs also need to keep a close watch on the emerging clusters and hotspots and monitor the trend of hospitalized cases along with the deaths in the state," said Dr Mandaviya.

Asserting that vaccine is still a major tool to fight the pandemic, Dr Mandaviya said that vaccinated people are less prone to severity and hospitalization as seen in India and globally. "Higher hospitalisation is being seen in unvaccinated people and hence it becomes crucial to vaccinate the unvaccinated," the health minister said.

He also requested States to promote vaccination among 15-18 years age group and ensure full coverage in the districts that have shown a lower coverage of the first and second dose. Mandaviya said that in view of a substantial number of active cases across the country recuperating from Covid-19 in home isolation, "it is important to focus on expanding the reach of teleconsultation services for providing timely quality healthcare to the beneficiaries."

Asserting that eSanjeevani has been able to provide services to more than 2.6 crore beneficiaries, Dr Mandaviya urged States and UTs to adopt the model and ensure that more and more centres of teleconsultation are open. Minister of State for Health, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, also stressed the need for vigilance and alertness during the ongoing upsurge.

She also urged the States and UTs to ensure the availability of essential medicines for any evolving situation and e sure timely purchase orders in case of shortages.