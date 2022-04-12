New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired a meeting of the country's key experts on the new 'XE variant' of Coronavirus, directed officials to boost the ongoing monitoring and surveillance of new variants and cases as well as of vaccinations.

Mandaviya also directed the senior health officials present in the meeting to constantly review the availability of essential drugs and medicines required for treating COVID-19 patients. "The ongoing vaccination drive must be carried out at full pace and all eligible should be vaccinated," Mandaviya said in the meeting. The meeting was attended by Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Ayog; Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health; Dr Randip Guleria, Director, AIIMS; Dr Balrama Bhargava, Director General, ICMR; Dr. NK Arora, chief of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India, and other senior officials of the Health Ministry.